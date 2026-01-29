NZSO returns for big year of music in city

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The concert at Dunedin Town Hall, on May 15, will feature the NZSO and DSO performing side-by-side for Gustav Mahler’s immense second symphony Resurrection and the world premiere of acclaimed Dunedin composer Anthony Ritchie’s fanfare Kotahitanga.
NZSO chief executive Marc Feldman said in a statement "over the last seven decades, the NZSO has enjoyed bringing our music to Dunedin".
"Mahler’s second symphony is a Mount Everest of classical music, so it’s only natural that two New Zealand orchestras should come together to scale its majestic heights in an extraordinary musical event," Mr Feldman said.
The Resurrection symphony is one of Mahler’s most popular and admired works.
Joining the orchestras for the "Mahler’s Resurrection — DSO and NZSO Unite" concert will be renowned conductor James Judd, soprano Anna Leese, mezzo-soprano Deborah Humble and City Choir Dunedin.
In 2026, the NZSO will perform two further concerts in Dunedin.
The "Serenade" concert on October 21 will be led by New Zealand conductor Tianyi Lu and feature NZSO principal cello Andrew Joyce.
The concert will open with renowned Dunedin-based composer Dame Gillian Karawe Whitehead’s Hoata.
— Allied Media