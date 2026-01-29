Unique combination in live concert

Organist Jeremy Woodside. Photos: supplied

Two top Christchurch finest musicians have teamed up to present a live concert of music for the unusual combination of organ and saxophone in Dunedin next month.

The "Pipes and Reeds" concert, to be held on Sunday, February 15, from 3pm at Dunedin Town Hall will showcase the skills of Jeremy Woodside (organ) with Lana Law (saxophones) across a broad range of musical styles.

The concert is supported by the Dunedin Town Hall Organ Trust.

Woodside will be playing Norma, the town hall organ, while Law will perform alternately on alto and tenor saxophone.

The "Pipes and Reeds" programme will include arrangements of familiar works by Bach, Faure and Duke Ellington, along with original works specially created by New Zealand composers Chris Adams, John Rimmer and David Hamilton.

Jeremy Woodside grew up in Christchurch and was a chorister and later assistant organist at Christchurch Cathedral. He later studied in Sydney and held cathedral organ scholarships and a music teaching post in the United Kingdom.

Saxophonist Lana Law.

Now resident in Christchurch, Woodside regularly performs with the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra, and as a soloist, choir accompanist and orchestral player.

He is director of music at Christchurch’s Knox Church and an accompanist for Toi Toi Opera and Showbiz Christchurch.

Lana Law discovered her passion for saxophone at age 13, and went on to complete a bachelor of music degree in jazz performance at Massey University before touring the world as a professional musician.

An active music teacher, Law is the co-founder and music director of New Zealand’s first all-female big band The All Girl Big Band, and former music director of the Garden City Big Band.

Law has been the music director of the Christchurch Youth Jazz Orchestra since 2021.

Admission to the concert will be by donation at the door.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz