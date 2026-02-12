Chorus calls for keen a cappella singers

Dunedin Harmony Chorus Members (from left) Megan Pettigrew, Tracy Pettinger, Sarah Connolly and Pam Jemmett are helping new members learn The Proclaimers’ 1980s hit song 500 Miles. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A group of Dunedin performers have swapped their sparkly chorus costumes for tramping gear ahead of an open night for women interested in learning to sing unaccompanied harmonies.

Dunedin Harmony Chorus members are rehearsing for the 2026 Sweet Adelines national barbershop competition and are learning the hit 1980s song 500 Miles by The Proclaimers as part of their journey to Palmerston North in May.

The chorus is inviting women of all ages to their rehearsal next Tuesday, February 17, to learn the tune together and see if they would be interested in joining the group in 2026.

Team co-ordinator Anna McIntyre in a statement said the open night would be a chance for women with an interest in acappella (unaccompanied) singing to meet the chorus members and experience what it was like to perform together — with no pressure and no commitment.

"Our chorus is made up of singers of all ages and backgrounds who love learning and performing four-part harmonies.

"We have about 30 members who support each other on the stage and in other parts of their lives too," McIntyre said.

She said prospective members merely needed to be "able to hold a tune".

"The core philosophy of our group is about education and learning to deliver musical excellence, while having fun.

"We provide all the tools, resources and expertise ..."

Tuesday’s open night, at Dunedin Church of Christ, 3 Prince Albert Rd, starts at 6.30pm.

Prospective members are welcome to attend any rehearsals throughout 2026.

More details at www.dunedinharmony.org — Allied Media