Light-hearted take on romantic advice

"Agony Aunts" Kelly Hocking (left) and Harriet Moir will present a special Valentine’s Day edition of their fun show Agony Pants on February 14. Photo: supplied

Dunedin audiences are being urged to get ready for "some of the worst advice you’ll ever receive", courtesy of a returning comedy-theatre show.

"Agony Aunts" Kelly Hocking and Harriet Moir will bring back their Agony Pants show for a special one-night Valentine’s Day edition, on February 14.

During the show, to be held from 7.30pm at Petridish, 8 Stafford St, the pair will read out audience members’ intimate questions on love and romance, responding with advice that may or may not help, but will definitely provoke laughter.

Moir said other people’s problems were always the funniest, "which is why in the lead-up to this show, we’re putting out the call for your questions".

People are welcome to ask questions they are too scared to ask in person by sending them to AgonyPantsDunedin@gmail.com. These will be answered live, but anonymously.

Originally from the United States but having spent more than half of her life in Aotearoa, Hocking has been involved in local theatre for more than 20 years.

Although she was not confident in what she was doing with her life, she was very keen to tell other people what to do with theirs.

Harriet Moir is a well-known Dunedin performer, whose performances include stand-up comedy, musical theatre, MC work, and corporate entertainer. She is also a popular wedding and funeral celebrant, writer and event producer.

Moir attributed her "success" to a long list of poor life choices and she could not wait to help audiences with everything she did not know.

Tickets for Agony Pants are available via eventbrite.

