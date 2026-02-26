World-class organist returns to city

Hans Hielscher. Photo: supplied

International concert organist Hans Hielscher is a frequent visitor to New Zealand and on several previous occasions has performed on "Norma" the Dunedin Town Hall organ.

Hielscher will return to Dunedin to perform this Sunday afternoon from 3pm on Norma’s little sister – the historic Hill, Norman and Beard organ at Iona Church, Port Chalmers.

His programme will include some opera favourites and other entertaining music.

In a statement, organisers said Hielscher had been organist at the Marktkirche in Wiesbaden (Lutheran Cathedral of Nassau), Germany, since 1979.

He studied at the Detmold State Academy of Music and in Paris/Rouen, France.

He also studied carillon at The Nederlandse Beiaardschool in Amersfoort, The Netherlands.

Hielscher has presented nearly 4000 organ recitals around the globe.

He has also been featured on radio and television broadcasts, he has 22 records on various international labels and composed about 60 works for organ.

The Organ in Iona Church was built in 1854 for the chapel of Sherborne School in Dorset, United Kingdom and was modified several times before it was acquired for Iona in 1929.

In 2022, the organ was relocated within the church to enable the repair of the large end window and opportunity was taken to have the instrument renovated by the South Island Organ Company of Timaru, so it is now back in top playing condition.

Admission to Sunday’s concert is by donation. — Allied Media