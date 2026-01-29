Comedy for a cause

Dunedin’s leading stand-up comedians will come together for a night of hilarity, magic and mayhem in support of the Playhouse Theatre.

The "Crack up for a Cause" event, to be held this Friday from 7.30pm at the Playhouse aims to raise funds for vital renovations at the Albany St theatre.

The evening will be hosted by magician and comedian Jonathan Usher (KSM), who will be joined by local comedians Demelza Ray, Gerard Dougherty, Kelly Hocking, Molly Force, Reuben Crisp, with Harriet Moir in the headline spot.

The show is R18 with all proceeds going to the Playhouse.