Busy time for art society marking 150th

A busy programme of exhibitions, events, and special celebrations lies ahead for the Otago Art Society, as New Zealand’s oldest art society celebrates its 150th anniversary.

Society president Rose Shepard said the society would be celebrating a long history of innovation and dedication to promoting the arts and artists to the public in Otago and beyond.

"From our humble beginnings in 1876, to the thriving society we are today, this milestone is a testament to the enduring spirit and collective effort of everyone who has been a part of the art society," she said.

The 150th anniversary steering committee, comprising Shepard, Jenny Longstaff, Brian Miller, Jennifer Belt, Robert Fisk, Doug Hart, Wendy Adam, and Belinda Mason, had been busy planning the year’s programmes.

"We have a whole lot of special events planned, interspersed with exhibitions, right up to our 150th Annual Exhibition in July," Shepard said.

The celebrations would include events for society members, including an evening honouring the legacy of life members and supporters, and some special lectures.

The public programme will feature a public lecture series, the Hope & Sons National Art Awards in April, the OAS Autumn Exhibition in May, a Heritage Collection Exhibition in June, and the OAS Annual Exhibition in July.

A public Otago Art Society 150th anniversary quiz night will also be held, led by Gregor Campbell, from 7pm on May 21, as a fundraiser for the society.

Lunchtime lecture series

A feature of the Otago Art Society 150th anniversary year will be a lunchtime public lecture series, titled "New Zealand Artists & Water in Art" sponsored by Highgate Partners.

The lecture series, which will run from February-April, will feature fortnightly talks at Thursday lunchtimes, from noon-1pm, presented in the society galleries by Dunedin artist and former OAS president Doug Hart.

The talks will include:

February 5: William Mathew Hodgkins and the history of the Otago Art Society, examining a key figure of the early Dunedin art scene.

February 19: Francis Hodgkins — pioneering modernist painter known for her innovative use of colour and form.

March 5: Colin McCahon — known for his powerful exploration of faith, landscape, and human existence.

March 19: Rita Angus — modernist painter renowned for her distinctive landscapes and portraits.

April 2: Robin White — known for her distinctive blend of realism and spirituality.

April 16: Water and Art — Artists’ depictions of water, capturing its shifting forms.

