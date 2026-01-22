Fringe launches online programme

The Dunedin Fringe Festival has launched its online programme, ahead of the annual festival to be held from March 12-22 in the city.

The second largest fringe festival in the country, Dunedin Fringe is an 11-day multidisciplinary arts festival featuring innovative and experimental visual and performance art, including theatre, comedy, music and more.

Each year the festival supports about 80 events staged by more than 500 artists and crew, drawing an audience of about 15,000.

Tickets are available now, via www.dunedinfringe.nz

The printed programme will be launched on February 4. — Allied Media