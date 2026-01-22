Festival calling out for solo artists

The call is out for established and emerging solo artists to sign up for the inaugural Tahi Ōtepoti festival, set to be held in the city from October 15-18.

Presented by Dunedin Arts Festival in conjunction with Tahi New Zealand Festival of Solo Performance, the new festival will showcase Ōtepoti’s most innovative solo performances.

Tahi Festival Director Sally Richards said, in a statement, Tahi had "always been about the power of one, but we know no solo artist works alone".

"Our model puts that network front and centre — and we’re so excited to be working with Dunedin Arts Festival to bring it to Ōtepoti.

"We give artists the wraparound support they need to take creative leaps, while growing a platform for their work to be seen," she said.

Dunedin Arts Festival Director Charlie Unwin said the aim of the festival was "to nurture bold new work, present fresh perspectives, and highlight the rich diversity of solo theatre in Ōtepoti and beyond, and this collaboration with Tahi Festival gives us such an exciting new platform to do so".

"We’re also excited to be able to offer our audiences a fantastic arts experience in between our biennial festivals."

Expressions of interest are open to established and emerging Ōtepoti artists (and those from further afield) who would like to present a solo performer theatre, dance or music show.

Expressions of interest close on January 31. — Allied Media