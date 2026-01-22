Dance demonstration a celebration of local dancer

An image from the DANCE! Shona Dunlop MacTavish exhibition at Toitu Otago Settlers Museum. Image: supplied

The DANCE! exhibition at Toitu Otago Settlers Museum, celebrating the life and work of Dunedin dance doyenne Shona Dunlop MacTavish MBE, will host a dance event this week.

The short public demonstration of performance research, will be held tomorrow at noon in the Josephine Foyer at Toitū. Entry is free.

The event will be led by choreographer, performer and researcher James Batchelor, from Canberra and Berlin, in conjunction with choreographer and researcher Carol Brown — a former student of Dunlop MacTavish.

Batchelor is visiting Dunedin and the DANCE! exhibition as part of his research into the widespread reach of the teachings of dance innovator Gertrud Bodenwieser (1890-1959).

Shona Dunlop-MacTavish is recognised internationally for sharing the legacy of Bodenwieser through her performances, teaching, choreography and writing. — Allied Media