Two Christchurch businesses robbed, workers taken to hospital

Police are investigating two aggravated robberies in Christchurch on Monday night.

Police were called to a commercial premises on Briggs Rd, Shirley, after a report of two people entering the premises with a weapon about 8.10pm.

Acting Senior Sergeant Seb Kohnke said the two people assaulted an employee.

"The offenders have then fled the area in a stolen vehicle. It is unknown what was taken at this stage," Kohnke said.

The employee was taken to hospital.

Then at 8.20pm, police received another report of two people entering a premises with a weapon on McBratneys Rd.

An employee there was also assaulted and has been taken to hospital with moderate injuries, Kohnke said.

"The two offenders have targeted cash before leaving the area in a vehicle."

Police are working to identify and locate the offenders and figure out whether or not the incidents are linked.

If you have any information about these incidents, contact the police on 105 and use reference number P066002858.

-Allied Media