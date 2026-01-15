Bowie tribute show to bring life to lost icon

Ten years after the death of one of music’s most influential and transformative artists, Dunedin music-lovers will have the chance to celebrate the life, legacy and music of David Bowie this year.

The tribute concert, to be held in July, will be a co-production between Dunedin producers Greg MacLeod and Heidi Hayward of Leod Creative, alongside Doug Kamo of DKCM.

In a statement, the producers said the performance would feature Greg MacLeod and his son Ben Hayward, who both shared a life-long love of Bowie’s music.

They will be joined by a nine-piece band of local musicians for the shows, to be held at Knox Church from July 16-18, at 7.30pm.

The production promises a theatrical, immersive and reflective celebration of Bowie’s catalogue.

Mr MacLeod said Bowie had been part of his musical life for as long as he could remember and Bowie’s music still felt urgent, brave and relevant.

Mr Hayward said he grew up with Bowie’s music playing in the house.

Executive producer Doug Kamo said the anniversary makes the concert particularly significant.

"This concert isn’t about imitation, it’s about honouring the artistry, the risk-taking and the emotional power of the songs themselves," he said.

The rock concert will feature iconic Bowie classics including Space Oddity, Rebel Rebel, Life on Mars?, Ashes to Ashes and Modern Love.

Tickets are on sale now. — Allied Media