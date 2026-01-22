Fundraiser goes off road

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Outdoor enthusiasts can explore the stunning landscapes of Rocklands Station in the Rock and Pillar Range this summer.
The Taieri Rotary Club is hosting a "Round the Rocks" off-road adventure on Sunday, February 1.
The day out enjoying a spectacular landscape includes a range of running, hiking or mountain biking options enabling a wide range of participants to take part.
Only a moderate level of fitness is required to take part as there are a range of route options suitable for cruising riders and hikers.
The event is being run as a fundraiser with profits going towards the construction of a cycle and walking trail between Mosgiel and Outram.
Visit trtoursnz.org for tickets and information.