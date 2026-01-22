Fundraiser goes off road

Outdoor enthusiasts can explore the stunning landscapes of Rocklands Station in the Rock and Pillar Range this summer.

The Taieri Rotary Club is hosting a "Round the Rocks" off-road adventure on Sunday, February 1.

The day out enjoying a spectacular landscape includes a range of running, hiking or mountain biking options enabling a wide range of participants to take part.

Only a moderate level of fitness is required to take part as there are a range of route options suitable for cruising riders and hikers.

The event is being run as a fundraiser with profits going towards the construction of a cycle and walking trail between Mosgiel and Outram.

Visit trtoursnz.org for tickets and information.