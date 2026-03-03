Vet wins by-election to fill vacant Central Otago council seat

Andrew Dowling. Photo: Supplied

Veterinarian Andrew Dowling will fill the Central Otago District Council seat left vacant when the previous councillor quit amid controversy.

According to preliminary results of the Vincent by-election Mr Dowling, with 1164 votes, led the count ahead of former council staff member Louise van der Voort on 864 and business owner Nat Jamieson on 843.

A council spokesperson said about 90% of the votes had been counted but that did not include special votes.

Final results would be announced tomorrow.

The seat was left vacant days after October’s local body elections when councillor-elect Dave McKenzie stood down.

Mr McKenzie won a seat around the council table on Saturday but the following day was accused on social media of financial misconduct during his time as a council contractor.

After previously saying he would not resign, Mr McKenzie issued a statement days after being elected announcing his decision to step down.

‘‘The online destructive, misinformation and hatred has become a too higher [sic] price to pay, for my children, my wife, and my physical and mental wellbeing.

"I am disappointed, I am forced to put our wellbeing ahead of the communities [sic] need.

‘‘Therefore, I resign/withdraw from the council election with immediate effect.’’