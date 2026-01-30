Car ploughs into Invercargill pharmacy

Emergency services clean up the scene. Photo: Toni McDonald

Staff and shoppers got a shock today when a car slammed into the front entrance of an Invercargill pharmacy.

The Toyota Platz shattered glass panels as it hit the main front door of the South City Pharmacy shortly before midday.

The elderly female driver was taken to Southland Hospital to be checked over.

Fire and Emergency staff cleaned up the broken glass from the area and covered spilled brake fluid.

A customer in the neighbouring Elles Rd New World store said she clearly heard the bang of the accident from inside the store.

- Toni McDonald