Wrestlers to clash in Fight for Gold

Southern Pro Wrestling athletes Hayden ‘Cool Guy Sky’ Jackson (left) and Sam ‘Azza’ Schroeder get into character at the Bill Richardson Transport World. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Southern Power Wrestling (SPW) is back for another year of wild, lycra-clad men turning up the tumbles in the ring.

The SPW first Fight for Gold show of 2026 will feature the finest stars from across New Zealand.

Cool Guy Sky will be defending his SPW New Zealand Heavyweight Championship title, after defeating Azza to reclaim it at last year’s Southern Rumble.

Four of SPW's best will put their bodies on the line during the Fight for Gold ladder match.

The worthy contenders will be aiming to land a future shot at a title.

The SPW Tag Team Championships will be defended by team King and Crosscheck — Michael ‘Killer King’ Richards and Nico ‘Toothless’ Bell — as they take on one of New Zealand’s most complete tag teams.

Homegrown SPW royalty Will Power and Hammer will challenge the Auckland-based duo in a sure to be explosive wrestling match.

As former tag team champions, veterans and hall of famers, the duo will show why they have earned their ‘‘number one contender status’’.

SPW Fight for Gold organisers said the event would be a combination of live theatre, breath-taking stunts with unique and entertaining characters, storylines and wrestling moves.

The event will be filmed on SPW’s streaming service.

Organisers said they were looking forward to delivering another hard-hitting, fastpaced independent professional wrestling event.