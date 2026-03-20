Popular instructor living her dream

Zumba with Hope class members are all hands in with instructor Hope Johnstone (front centre) at Community House last week. PHOTO: NINA TAPU

On Wednesday nights it is ‘‘dancing room only’’ for 20 perky devotees of the Zumba with Hope class.

Newly registered Zumba instructor Hope Johnstone had only started teaching Zumba last month and now had a waiting list of ‘‘Hope-fuls’’ trying to get into her popular class.

Next term she will add another class to her busy week so the growing number of Invercargill locals did not miss out.

Ms Johnstone said her dream had come true when she was awarded her Zumba instructors certificate.

‘‘It’s taken me a long time but my dream has come true and . . . now I’m a part of a team of Zumba instructors,’’ she said.

The 32-year-old became the first registered Zumba instructor with Down syndrome in New Zealand last year and is officially one of a few internationally qualified trainers.

Her journey to achieving her dream had taken over a decade but support from local Zumba instructors and IHC Southland had turned her dream into a reality.

IHC Southland volunteer coordinator Leon Hartnett said the job of IHC was to empower people to help themselves and Hope was a great example of that.

‘‘The purpose of IHC is supporting people to achieve their goals — it’s been really incredible to see Hope claim her power and take leadership,’’ Mr Hartnett said.

‘‘We have felt very blessed by her volunteering — which has really made a difference.’’

After she received her Zumba certificate, IHC Southland made it possible for her to teach classes at Community House.

The inclusive vibe of Hope’s class had drawn together people of all abilities from across the community.

Choreographing a 45 minute Zumba session, that appealed to a class full of people with different fitness levels and capabilities, was not an easy feat but was still ‘‘a lot of fun.’’

‘‘Cheering each other on’’ and doing the ‘‘all hands in Zumba move’’ helped to maintain a fiestalike atmosphere and kept people signing up for the class week after week.

Ms Johnstone said she had one simple aim for her class and that was to make people happy.

‘‘I said, be happy, don’t be sad . . . just enjoy yourself,’’ she said.