Podcasting is for everyone

Holly Fletcher (left) in training for her podcast Books Uncovered with OAR FM’s Arina Aizal. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Dunedin’s OAR FM is a leader among the 12 stations in the Community Access Media Alliance (CAMA) when it comes to online listenership.

The station consistently ranks in the top two CAMA stations, with more than 350,000 hits annually on locally-produced content, making it a great choice for anyone looking to launch their own podcast.

Last year, OAR FM hosted new shows about music and the arts, gardening, technology, faith, health, business, travel, social services and more.

In keeping with the station’s mission to provide multiple platforms for voices that are otherwise underrepresented in the mainstream media, OAR also welcomed new content made by, for and about Dunedin’s young people, migrant communities and other minority groups.

All OAR FM content is broadcast on 105.4FM and 1575AM, streamed from the stations website and podcasts from the accessmedia.nz platform.

Most podcasts are also carried on other major international platforms.

Making a podcast and radio programme provides a unique opportunity to learn the skills of production and presentation in a supportive environment that takes into account the needs of first-timers.

Training is personalised and designed to encourage a style that is natural to each individual.

OAR FM staff can help with any questions about taking the first steps.

Contact OAR FM on (03) 471-6161 from 9am to 5.30pm, Monday to Friday, or email community@oar.org.nz.

A full schedule of OAR FM podcasts and programmes can be found at www.oar.org.nz

By Jeff Harford

Community liaison