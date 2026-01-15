Folk-indie artist to bring warm tones

Christchurch singer-songwriter Shady Wade will perform at Maggies in Dunedin this Saturday. Photos: supplied

Ōtautahi/Christchurch-based singer-songwriter Shady Wade creates music which finds beauty in the quiet corners of life.

Blending folk warmth with indie-rock, his songs are aimed towards real life experiences, vulnerability and the slow work of becoming yourself.

After more than two decades of quietly writing songs, Wade has shared his music with the release of his Fumbling Beginnings EP.

Now on an extensive New Zealand tour, Wade will perform at Maggies in Dunedin this Saturday, January 17, from 6pm.

Shady Wade.

From rural Japan bar gigs to hosting open mics in Christchurch, Wade has built his sound on patience, honesty and a deep respect for storytelling.

With support from the Toi Ōtautahi Incubator Mentorship Programme, Wade teamed up with producers Greg Haver and Sam Trevethick to create the song Damaged Goods.

His follow-up single Every Excuse reached No 19 on the Aotearoa Hot 20 chart. — Allied Media

