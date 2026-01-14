Dunedin scout hall goes up in flames

Witnesses saw "a lot of flames" from a fire which has engulfed Roslyn scout hall sending smoke over the hillside suburb.

The building in School St was "fully involved" and burning on both levels.

Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Eagle-eyed firefighters returning to the Roslyn Fire Station after a job, noticed the smoke.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said by 3.35pm, they arrived at the fire and flames could be seen, prompting a call for further appliances from Lookout Point, St Kilda and Willowbank to attend.

‘‘Our fire truck was actually driving around in the area and were the first ones to see this incident.

Smokes pours into the sky from the Roslyn scout hall. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

‘‘The fire has gone to second alarm, which means more resources were required.’’

She said the two-level building was now ‘‘fully involved’’, but there was not believed to be anyone inside.

Witnesses at the scene reported seeing "a lot of flames" as the fire spread in the wooden structure.

Stuart Street, Kaikorai, Dunedin, is currently blocked following a structure fire this afternoon.

Police were called to assist Fire and Emergency New Zealand around 3.40pm.

Cordons are in place on Stuart Street from Kaikorai Valley Road to Highgate.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

- Allied Press