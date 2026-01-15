Beloved park gets facelift

Children from Little Citizens Early Learning Centre try out the new and improved play area at Navy Park. PHOTOS: SAM HENDERSON

Practicality meets playfulness in a recently upgraded neighbourhood recreational reserve.

A new-look Navy Park, being relaunched this Saturday, represents a successful collaboration between the Dunedin City Council and community-led development project Dream South D.

While the council managed extensive upgrades including drainage and new play structures, the community group stepped in to help fund additional elements.

Dream South D project lead Rosie Hill said the renovation was an opportunity to add extra amenity to South Dunedin.

"We found out that the park was being refurbished and then we also discovered that there were some budget constraints with the council," Mrs Hill said.

Several elements initially included in the refurbishment plan had to be removed due to funding shortfalls.

This is where the group was able to get involved to contribute toward the costs of the revamp.

"So it just worked out as a really fabulous partnership," Mrs Hill said.

Working with the council parks team had ended up being a "really nice relationship".

Getting into the swing of things at Navy Park is Little Citizens Early Learning Centre preschooler Marie McKay, 3.

Dream South D contributed funds for a covered electric barbecue area and a wheelchair-accessible drinking fountain, which includes a dog bowl and water bottle filler.

For the sheltered dining space, Cargill Enterprises was commissioned to make a new picnic table and benches.

Dream South D communications lead Vanessa Kirkpatrick said it was very much in line with what the group was here to do — adding extra benefit to the local community.

Dream South D also shared the expense of a new tower for the flying fox.

Material from the former navy fort structure was salvaged to create a shaky bridge as part of a woodland walk.

Another example of adaptable reuse was a triangular table and seating that Taskforce Green modified to be suitable for wheelchairs.

Volleyball nets had been added to service what Ms Kirkpatrick described as "the fastest-growing sport across the country".

Practical improvements were welcomed by Little Citizens centre manager Emilie Mellor, who noted the council’s work to increase the footprint of the soft fall area enabled year-round recreation without having messy, muddy patches in between play equipment.

• An official launch takes place this Saturday from 11am. It will include balloon animals, face painting, a free barbecue and games of volleyball.

