Cold water, community mix

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About 25 people from the Sunday Swim Squad and Frozen SeaDogs, as well as other brave locals, took part in a 1km circuit around Pudding Island, as local kayakers kept a watchful eye.
Frozen SeaDogs member Francois Lambrechts said it was a ‘‘cracker’’ of a morning and although it was not a race there was some impressive pacing on the water.
‘‘Being Easter Sunday, there were a few well-earned Easter eggs making the rounds before we even got our toes wet, adding a bit of sweetness and energy,’’ Mr Lambrechts said.
‘‘These are the kind of mornings that remind us why we do this — community, challenge and a bit of cold-water magic.’’ The event was organised by yoga teacher Jo Woolley as part of Wild Dunedin.