Bags of Hope on show

Bags of Hope project joint co-ordinator Jennifer Clarke, of Taieri Altrusa Club, stands with some of the 200-plus bags decorated by local school children for the use of cancer patients during treatment, which will be on public display at the Golden Centre this weekend. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

The mighty efforts of local school children in decorating hundreds of "Bags of Hope" for the Cancer Society will be displayed in a special exhibition at the Golden Centre this weekend.

Located in an empty shop space at the rear of the Golden Centre — near the base of the carpark stairs, the exhibition features more than 200 selected bags and will be open from 10am-5pm this Saturday and Sunday, July 18-19.

The "Bags of Hope" programme, a joint project for the Cancer Society Southern and Taieri Altrusa, involves year 7 and 8 pupils from 20 schools across the region, including 12 Dunedin and Coastal Otago schools.

Throughout term 2, the pupils worked on decorating the large heavy cardboard bags as part of their course work relating to health and giving, collectively decorating 400-500 bags.

Cancer Society Southern Coast Otago community manager Suz Russell said about 1500 Bags of Hope were donated to the Dunedin Hospital Oncology Department each year for patients undergoing treatment.

"The patients use the bags to store their clothes and other items while they receive treatment, and are able to keep them for repeat visits," Ms Russell said.

"They absolutely love getting the bags with their beautiful, colourful designs and the lovely messages of hope from the children — it really makes their day."

Bags of Hope joint project co-ordinators for Taieri Altrusa, Jennifer Clarke and Karon Read, were delighted with the results of the project.

"The effort they put in was wonderful and we are very keen to acknowledge that," Ms Clarke said.

Taieri Altrusa raised funds to help support the cost of the bags, which meant a great deal to the people who received them, she said.

This weekend’s exhibition will also be a fundraiser towards the project and the ongoing work of the Cancer Society.

"It will be an exciting chance for many of the children, and their caregivers, to see their artistic endeavours on display," Ms Clarke said.

Entry to the exhibition is free, but visitors are welcome to make a cash donation or can scan a QR code to make an online donation to the Cancer Society.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz