Guide tackles tricky soil

The Otago Regional Council has launched an expanded Residential Earthworks Guide to manage construction risks particular to Dunedin and the wider area.

Environmental delivery co-lead Andrew Noone said the guide incorporated new sections focused on working in waterways and managing on-site dewatering water, alongside a new chapter dedicated to Otago’s unique set of conditions.

Compliance manager Simon Wilson said earthworks activities, if not managed properly, could lead to fine soil entering waterways, which could be detrimental to aquatic ecosystems and water quality.

Familiarisation drop-in sessions for developers will be held across the South soon.