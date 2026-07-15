Missing woman entered sea and didn't come back, police believe

Natalie was last seen leaving her home in Pōhara in Golden Bay on Monday, July 6. Photo: Supplied / NZ Police

There's evidence a missing Golden Bay woman entered the sea and did not make it back to land, police say.

Natalie, 80, was last seen leaving her Pōhara home on foot about 8.30am on Monday, July 6.

Police said they had reviewed CCTV for possible sightings and checked properties in the area.

The search may be suspended in coming days if there was no new information.

Last week, police said they were particularly concerned for her welfare because of recent wet and windy weather.

Police did extensive land and water searches around the Pōhara, Tākaka and surrounding areas with the assistance from Land Search and Rescue and the Department of Conservation.

Residents in Rototai - including Tangmere Road, Clifton - including Boyle St and Lansdowne Rd, Pōhara, Ligar Bay and Tata Beach were asked to keep an eye out for any signs of Natalie or the woollen hooded jersey and black sneakers she was wearing when she went missing.

Anyone who believed Natalie had been on their property or any sightings of her should be reported immediately by calling 111 and referencing file number 260707/5962.