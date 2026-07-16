Fashion takes flight

Otago Girls’ High School student Mikayla Lindsay’s award winning fashion is being displayed at Dunedin Airport. Photo: Still Vision Photography

An award-winning design by a Dunedin high school student is being shown at Dunedin Airport.

The domestic baggage claim area features winning garments from last year’s Mataura Licensing Trust Hokonui Fashion Design Awards.

The display includes the 2025 Schools Award of Excellence-winning piece by Otago Girls’ High School student Mikayla Lindsay.

In a statement, Dunedin Airport general manager business development Megan Crawford said the airport was a sponsor of the event through its community funding programme.

"As a Dunedin fashion follower, I love that the Hokonui Fashion Design Awards feel so genuinely southern," Ms Crawford said.

"They bring together creativity, skill, and individuality from across the lower South, while giving emerging designers the opportunity to be seen."

Hokonui Fashion Design Awards representative Kelly-Anne Findlay said the platform now extended beyond the catwalk.

"The awards have always been about giving designers a platform, and this partnership helps take that platform beyond the catwalk," Mrs Findlay said.

"Having garments displayed at the airport is a wonderful way to share the creativity of our designers with people as they arrive in the lower South."

This year’s winning collection will also be displayed in the terminal after the awards, taking place on Friday and Saturday, July 24-25, at the Gore Town and Country Stadium. — Allied Media