Marshals sought

The Caversham Harrier and Athletic Club is holding its annual Brighton to Green Island Road Race on Sunday, July 26.

The handicapped race for walkers and runners starts at the Brighton Domain and finishes in Burgess St, at the beginning of Green Island.

The club is urgently looking for marshals to help with this event. If you can assist, phone club captain Alison Newall on 027 433-2035.

The race is open to all clubs.