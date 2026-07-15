Bus and car in serious crash on Crown Range

The road was likely to be closed until sometime in this afternoon, police said. Photo: Ruairi O'Shea

Emergency services were called to a serious crash involving a bus and car on the Crown Range earlier today, which has closed the alpine road for several hours.

Police said the crash happened south of Cardrona about 10.15am today.

Conditions were reported as icy between Wānaka and Cardrona and leading to the Crown Range summit this morning.

"Initial indications suggest an occupant of the car has serious injuries, but no injuries are reported among occupants of the bus," police said.

An Otago Daily Times reporter at the road block just south of Cardrona said a bus was allowed through the closure when he was at the scene.

Diversions were in place. An officer stationed at the road block said the road would be closed for four or five hours, but referred further comment to police's national media team.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council advised that the Crown Range Road is closed between Cardrona township and Eastburn Road (Crown Terrace on the Arrowtown side).

An alternative route between Queenstown/Arrowtown and Wānaka is State Highway 6 via Kawarau Gorge and Cromwell.

Motorists should expect delays while emergency services worked at the scene, police advised.

Meanwhile, a road snowfall warning is in place for another alpine road, the Lindis Pass (SH 8), with snow flurries likely until mid-afternoon.

- Allied Media