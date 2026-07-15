Black ice warning, flooding and snow in South

Photo: ODT files

Black ice remains a hazard for road users in parts of the South, while snow melt is causing surface flooding, closing some roads in Central Otago.

A spokesman for the district council says a sign is if a patch of road looks wet and shiny, treat it as black ice.

"Slow down, avoid sudden braking and as always, drive to the conditions."

There was black ice around Arrowtown, Arthurs Point and along Malaghans Rd, Arrowtown-Lake Hayes Rd, Dalefield Road, Littles Rd, Domain Rd and Hunter Rd, he advised this morning.

There were also reports of it in parts of Shotover Country and Lake Hayes Estate, and possibly between Cardrona and the Crown Range Summit.

Conditions are also icy between Wānaka and Cardrona.

Meanwhile, snow melt from yesterday's warmer weather is causing surface flooding across parts of the State Highway 85.

"With warmer temperatures expected today, further snow melt is likely so there could be more surface flooding."

Flooding closes roads in Central, snow for SH8

In Central Otago, caution was advised around Alexandra, Clyde/Earnscleugh on bridge decks and in shaded areas, as temperatures remained low and icy conditions may still be present. Grit has been applied where required.

A road snowfall warning has been issued by MetService for the Lindis Pass (SH8) from 11am until 3pm today. Sleety showers were expected abut the summit.

Danseys Pass Road also remained shut from the gates near the hotel due to snow - there was 4x4 access only from Ridge Road.

Surface flooding had receded for now in the Maniototo, St Bathans/Becks areas. However, scouring has affected some rural gravel roads, and crews were carrying out repairs this morning, a spokesman for the district council said.

River levels were expected to rise again as temperatures increase, which may result in further surface flooding in these areas.

"Signage will remain in place, and crews will continue to monitor conditions."

Hawkdun Runs Road and Reef Road (Ida Valley) at Ford Crossing were closed due to flooding from snow melt.

In Southland, there was a chance of snow about the Homer Tunnel on the Milford Road (SH94) along with heavy showers today, and possibly more snow tomorrow.

- Allied Media