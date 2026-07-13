Boutique brewery winner in Australia

Invercargill's Gadoochi Brewery co-owner Nicola McGilvary and brewer Damon Milne were thrilled three of their 17 brews have been recognised among the world's best brewers. Photos: Toni McDonald

A little tweak to their boutique brews has paid big dividends for Invercargill brewer Gadoochi.

The boutique brewing company walked away with three medals from four entries in the Melbourne Royal Australian International Beer Awards.

Gadoochi co-owner Nicola McGilvary said the Black Doctor Porter brew had stepped up from the bronze it won last year to take a silver medal, and its Johnny Spanners Pilsner and Seagull Cider each won bronze medals.

The brewery’s products are heavily influenced by Southland history, family stories and local ingredients.

The Black Doctor Porter is named after Antonio Williams, believed to be one of Invercargill’s first pākehā residents, who camped on the banks of the Otepuni Stream.

Johnny Spanners Pilsner is named after Ms McGilvary’s late brother Johnny, a well-known figure in Invercargill’s hot rod community.

Seagull Cider, the company’s first brew, is made from plums grown in the Roxburgh orchard Ms McGilvary and partner Chris Elleden bought in 2014 and came about as a way to use the excess fruit.

Gadoochi brewer Damon Milne.

Brewer Damon Milne keeps each of the 17 finely tuned brews a close secret.

He described his recipe development as a process of making small adjustments to ingredients, timing and production methods.

The Gadoochi team said they were thrilled by the results and were excited to be among a small group of New Zealand brewers recognised at the competition.

The other New Zealand brewers to pick up awards were Altitude Brewery, from Queenstown, and Wellington-based Garage Project. — Toni McDonald