Fiordland deer herd first of special interest

Hunting and Fishing Minister James Meager. Photo: RNZ

Fiordland wapiti deer are being designated the country's first herd of special interest.

The move is designed to protect and control herd numbers for hunters in Fiordland National Park, while protecting native species and biodiversity.

Excess wapiti will be culled.

There has been previous pushback from conservationists who said introduced hunting herds should not be protected in national parks.

Hunting and Fishing Minister James Meager announced the decision in Te Anau on Monday, saying it was a logical step for valued introduced species.

"I believe the designation is a win-win for all," Meager said.

"It will help manage deer numbers to sustainable herd levels, ensure hunters pull healthy animals off the public backcountry to put on the family dinner table, and better protect our biodiversity.

"The framework enables structured, hunter-led herd management within Fiordland National Park, while continuing to protect and enhance its treasured landscape."

The Fiordland Wapiti Foundation and Game Animal Council pitched the proposal in March 2025 while public submissions on the draft herd management plan opened late last year.

The foundation would lead the work on the ground in partnership with iwi and hapū.

Meager said there would be strong environmental oversight with regular monitoring, ecological targets and reporting as well as a review at least every five years.

"It builds on the Fiordland Wapiti Foundation's excellent long-standing work, which includes regular culling, management of the popular wapiti ballot, track and hut maintenance, and trapping to protect at-risk native species like whio/blue duck," Meager said.

"New Zealand's responsibility to protect Fiordland's World Heritage values remains unchanged. I retain overall authority and can amend or remove the designation, or any delegation, if required."

Fiordland Wapiti Foundation general manager Roy Sloan described it as a monumental day for hunters and the wapiti herd which followed years of hard work, public scrutiny and setbacks.

Efforts to protect wapiti went back more than 120 years, he said.

"This is for those who came before us. The Wapiti Foundation team are simply the latest caretakers of the wapiti and the environment they live in," he said.

"Tomorrow, we will still roll up our sleeves, carry out deer culling by helicopter, and walk those big, cold valleys checking traplines."

Game Animal Council chief executive Corina Jordan said the special designation enabled practical, responsible and hunter-led game animal management.

"It recognises the value of game animals and hunting to New Zealand and allows valued herds to be managed for hunting purposes while ensuring conservation values continue to be protected," she said.

"In the case of Fiordland wapiti, this builds on a long-running management model that is largely self-funded, with hunters and the Fiordland Wapiti Foundation meeting much of the cost of herd management, monitoring and wider conservation work."

The designation will start once hunting conditions are formally set out in the New Zealand Gazette.

Meager was expected to make a decision on the proposed Sika Herd of Special Interest shortly.