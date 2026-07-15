Spotting whales no fluke

PHOTOS: GERARD O'BRIEN

A pod of humpback whales were having a swimmingly good time in Otago Harbour yesterday.

The whales were spotted between Wellers Rock and Harington Point.

University of Otago Marine Studies Centre curator Aaron Heimann said it was not uncommon to see humpback whales in the harbour.

The whales were likely taking a short detour into the harbour as part of their annual migration from the southern polar waters to warmer areas in the north where they would mate and give birth, Mr Heimann said.

‘‘There’s been a few whales sighted off the coast — quite active humpbacks breaching and things — in recent days and weeks.’’