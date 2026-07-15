Staying active during winter break

PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Dozens of Dunedin children on winter break are taking advantage of various school holiday programmes, each offering a unique experience.

About 100 children attended the first day of Basketball Otago’s three-day programme, leagues and events manager James Ranson said.

‘‘It’s for any young individuals who want to come and play some basketball.’’

They were working on skills, doing some drills, playing some games and for the staff, it was all about putting a smile on their faces, Mr Ranson said.

‘‘Keeping them wanting to come back is the goal for us.’’

Among those taking advantage of the basketball training are years 7 to 8 players, who practise their skill aiming for the basket.

Over at the Dunedin Gymnastics Academy in Vogel St, children were practising their flips, twists, jumps and runs. Hazel Murray, 6, pictured at right, works on the aerial silks at the programme run by the academy.

Their school holiday programme runs all week for either half days or full days.