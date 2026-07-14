Council dives into pool repairs

Dunedin City Council’s aquatics manager Mark Weatherall sits in Moana Pool’s drained dive pool holding a depth tile, while assets and maintenance teams’ leader John Creasey works below.

The dive pool closed last Monday and is expected to reopen on Friday next week, once tiles around the top of the pool and near the water surface level are repaired.

A council spokesman said maintenance work was also being done on pump units and the pool was required to be drained.

“This work was scheduled to be carried out during school holidays, because there are fewer group or club swimming lessons at this time, freeing up more space in our remaining pools for other users,” the spokesman said.

The council apologised for any inconvenience.