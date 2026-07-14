Distressed boaties in Bluff use white flag to alert coastguard

The quick actions of Bluff Coastguard volunteers saved a disabled boat from Bluff Harbour's outgoing tide on Sunday. Photo: Allied Press Archives

Three people on a disabled vessel on Bluff Harbour were spotted waving a makeshift white distress flag after their boat began drifting on the outgoing tide.

A Coastguard Tautiaki Moana spokesperson said the incident was identified by experienced locals who noticed the 7.5m runabout drifting towards the harbour entrance on Sunday.

The initial concern was raised by a local Coastguard member, but no formal distress call was made.

Two Bluff Coastguard volunteers, who were undertaking maintenance on the Bluff Rescue vessel at the time, were able to respond immediately to the distressed vessel.

When they reached the harbour entrance, they observed the disabled boat already being towed by a smaller 5m runabout.

However given the strength of the outgoing tide, volunteers believed the smaller boat would struggle to complete the tow safely and decided to take over the rescue.

The vessel, which had been disabled by a faulty fuel pump, was towed safely back to the shore.

Sea conditions were calm for this time of year but the sea temperatures were cold.

Coastguard volunteers did not observe any of the boat’s three occupants wearing life-jackets.

- Toni McDonald