Bubbles of fun

PHOTO: SAM HENDERSON

Event officer Daniel Hill tests a home-made lava lamp as Tūhura Otago Museum gets ready to go psychedelic at a Groovy Science Day taking place tomorrow.

The retro-themed day promises a schedule of activities to inspire the next generation of Dunedin scientists.

Families will discover the physics of density and chemical reactions by creating bubbling lava lamps and have messy fun at a glitter slime session.

A free drop-in catapult-making class runs all day and children can enjoy a secret sea life scavenger hunt in the Beautiful Science Gallery.

Visitors can catch a screening of the Robin Williams film classic Flubber in the Barclay Theatre before a live showcase featuring giant foamy eruptions, UV magic and glowing volcanoes.

The Groovy Science Day is part of the New Zealand International Science Festival’s Nanofest and runs from 10am to 3pm.