Zone-based bus system considered

Otago Regional councillor and Transport Portfolio co-lead Matt Hollyer. PHOTO: ALLIED MEDIA FILES

Otago Regional Council is considering moving to a zone-based fare system for public transport in Otago and is asking people to give their views on the proposed changes.

From 2027, bus and ferry users will be able to pay their fare with most contactless options when the national ticketing system, Motu Move, is introduced.

ORC’s Transport Portfolio co-lead Cr Matt Hollyer said, in a statement, "we’re asking people how our proposed changes will affect them".

"Their feedback will provide meaningful insights to inform the decisions the council needs to make," Cr Hollyer said.

At the moment, the adult bus fare with a Bee Card in Dunedin and Queenstown is $2.50, regardless of the distance travelled.

"We’ve had zones in the past and we’ve heard a lot of positive feedback on the shift to flat fares," Cr Hollyer said.

"The previous zone system was complex and costly, and we don’t want to go back to what we had. We’re keen to understand how the proposed system might impact people."

ORC is asking for feedback on two options proposed for the Dunedin network.

The first Dunedin option would to have four zones — with most of the Dunedin network in a single zone. Outer parts of the network, such as Waikouaiti/Palmerston, Hampden and Ōamaru, would be in the second, third and fourth zones.

The second Dunedin option would be to have five zones — with Dunedin divided into a core and outer zone. The core zone would be inner city suburbs, with areas such as Mosgiel, Portobello and Port Chalmers included in an outer Dunedin zone.

There would be three additional zones to Waikouaiti/Palmerston, Hampden and Ōamaru.

The council is also considering introducing fare capping.

"We are also asking people how they would be affected if we removed the ability to pay bus and ferry fares with cash," Cr Hollyer said.

The survey closes at 11.59pm on Wednesday, July 29, and can be found at www.orc.govt.nz/buszones — Allied Media