Funds from gaming machines granted

More than $100,000 in gaming machine funding is heading to community groups across the lower South Island.

The New Zealand Community Trust distributed funds to 13 sports clubs, schools and social service providers in its latest funding round.

Major beneficiaries include Age Concern Otago, the Dunedin Ice Hockey Association, North East Valley Cricket Club and Sport Otago, which each received $15,000.

Age Concern Otago will use its grant to help cover wages for a community social worker, a falls prevention co-ordinator and a South Otago co-ordinator.

Funds granted to the Dunedin Ice Hockey Association will go towards staff expenses, while the North East Valley Cricket Club plans to upgrade bathroom facilities.

Sport Otago is using its funds to pay an events lead co-ordinator alongside video production costs.

Other allocations include $10,000 for the Otago University Hockey Club to buy uniforms and equipment and $10,000 for University of Otago Rugby to pay a contractor.