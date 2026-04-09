Community transport trial extended

A trial community transport link between Ōamaru and Dunedin will continue operating after receiving a funding boost.

The Otago Regional Council voted to extend the Ōamaru community transport trial by six months until September 30.

The council contributed $25,000 when the trial started in November and councillors have now approved a further funding contribution of up to $25,000 for the not-for-profit service, which connects to the Orbus network in Palmerston.

Otago Regional Council transport portfolio co-lead Cr Alan Somerville said the extension allows time to develop a permanent option.

‘‘Now that this trial has started, it’s important it is continued until we come up with a permanent solution,’’ Cr Somerville said.

‘‘Later this year the council will look at a long-term solution to public transport between Dunedin and Ōamaru.

‘‘We heard from two speakers during the public forum about how valuable this is for individual community members and that patronage is growing. It is worthwhile for ORC to support extension of the trial.’’

In its first four months, 210 people made 136 trips on the service, supported by volunteer drivers who have contributed more than 1300 hours. A full evaluation of the trial will be presented to the council later this year.