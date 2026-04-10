Variety house concert to mix art, fashion, music

Music, fashion and visual art will combine in a variety house concert presented by Dr Ian Chapman (centre), in conjunction with Dunedin clothing designer Dallas Cunningham, of the ‘‘Aunty’’ label (left) and jewellery-maker Susan Videler. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The joy of performing with ‘‘hang drum’’ during the recent Dunedin Summer Shakespeare show has inspired musician and author Dr Ian Chapman to bring out the unusual instrument again for an upcoming house concert.

Featuring music performed by Dr Chapman with guest accompanist Doug Wright (piano), a fashion parade of clothing designed by Dallas Cunningham under her ‘‘Aunty’’ label and jewellery created by Susan Videler, the ‘‘Unplugged’’ variety house concert will be held this Saturday, April 11, from 2pm-4pm.

Dr Chapman said the hang drum would make an appearance at the concert, which would include an array of original songs performed with guitar or hang drum, and a set of David Bowie tunes accompanied by Doug Wright on piano.

‘‘I have always wanted to do house concerts — the intimacy of them really appeals to me,’’ Dr Chapman said.

‘‘And I have always loved mixing things up between disciplines, so it’s going to be great fun to incorporate a fashion parade of garments from Aunty and jewellery from Susan Videler — two of the founding artists of the Guild arts collective.’’

Part of Dr Chapman’s repertoire for the concert will be loosely themed of Weimar-era cabaret — which arose in Germany the period between World War 1 and World War 2, and will include some songs by the 1920s creative duo of Bertolt Brecht & Kurt Weill.

David Bowie, the subject of both Dr Chapman’s Masters and PhD theses and two of his books, was a keen student of cabaret, imbuing his own work with cabaret’s crucial elements of danger, rebellion, alienation and fluidity of personality.

‘‘I am fascinated by that era, just as Bowie was — the cabarets were filled with experimentation and creative bravery,’’ he said.

‘‘The humour and parody still shine through.’’

As the house concert will be held at a private residence, the address will be made available to people who buy tickets via humanitix. Doors open at 1.45pm for a 2pm start.