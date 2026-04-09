Nurturing love of music, movement

Enjoying the experience of a recent Mainly Music session are (back, from left) Sue Cunningham and Abigail Butcher, with (front) children Brigette Cunningham, 3, Micaiah Butcher, 2, and Israel Butcher, 4. PHOTO: NICOLA LYNCH

The joys of music and movement are to the fore at Fairfield’s mainly music programme for preschoolers and their caregivers.

Led by a small team of local educators, mainly music sessions are aimed at giving very young children, from babies to 5 years, their first experience of music. The programme has been running in the Fairfield community for the past 20 years.

The mainly music team leader Nicola Lynch said the music sessions included simple waiata, actions, music-making with simple instruments and dancing.

Sessions were also a chance for parents and caregivers to enjoy some social time with their little ones and other adults, she said.

‘‘We know that music and movement are good for children’s brains, and are also lots of fun — the children who come along really love it,’’ Ms Lynch said.

Led by presenters Abbie Butcher and Janet Chittock, mainly music sessions give children the opportunity to experiment with a wide range of instruments, with actions designed to stimulate their brains.

‘‘The children learn a fun range of music — from well-known older songs to original mainly music songs.

‘‘The parents and caregivers are very much actively involved in their children’s experience, and enjoy it just as much,’’ Ms Lynch said.

Held on Wednesdays from 10am during school terms at Fuel Church, 78 Main Rd, Fairfield, mainly music sessions involve about 30 minutes of music time, morning tea and opportunities for children to play.

‘‘Our programme gives both the children and their parents/caregivers the chance to enjoy the outing, come together, have some fun and socialise, which is important.

‘‘Along with the musical instruments, we have lots of props and fun things for the children to play with, all of which helps in their development.’’

Ms Lynch said the music and movement programme was developed in Auckland and had groups across the country — there were two groups in Dunedin.

The Fairfield mainly music group will start sessions in the new school term, and interested people are invited to take part. There is a small charge for each session.

For more information, phone or text Nicola Lynch on 0210 837-8065.