Youth to reshape internet safety

Helping address online harm are Otago young digital leaders (from left) Malak Tamimi, 16, Shiva Kasibhatla, 15, and Betty Pagulayan, 17. PHOTO: SAM HENDERSON

Young people across the region are set to take the lead in combating online harm through a new digital initiative.

Netsafe’s Otago Young Digital Leaders Pilot aims to empower teenagers in Dunedin, Central, North and South Otago to shape internet safety.

The online safety organisation will facilitate the three-year pilot while ensuring participants remain the primary decision-makers.

Three teenagers from the Dunedin area are among those who will begin their journey as digital advocates, looking at ways to counter web hatred, shield students from cyber threats or tackle toxic online trends.

Queen’s High School student Malak Tamimi, 16, said her entry into the digital world began aged 10 when she first joined Snapchat, using the platform to connect with close friends under strict parental supervision.

‘‘It was really cool to be on there, but I found it really kind of overwhelming at that point of my life because it was kind of this new thing that everyone else has as well,’’ Malak said.

She later branched out into other platforms such as Instagram and TikTok.

Being online had benefits including taking up opportunities to be involved in a wide range of youth advisory and advocacy roles.

But it also exposed adolescents to negative content.

‘‘There is also like that side of like bullying and discrimination.

‘‘Just the sad things that you can see online, like wars going on and other types of content that is not exactly, do not exactly want to be exposed to that.’’

Taieri College student Betty Pagulayan, 17, moved to New Zealand from the Philippines about two years ago.

She first used a tablet aged about 7 before getting a phone at 11.

‘‘Most of my exposure online early on was from YouTube and then when I first got my phone, that is when I got access to other apps, like Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, Snapchat, the web, basically,’’ Betty said.

When they first had a tablet it provided a form of escapism, watching Minecraft YouTubers or people making funny skits.

But when YouTube started to incorporate more artists, ads and news outlets on the platform, part of that escapism was gone.

‘‘Because now I am exposed to all the violence, all the hatred and all the stuff again.’’

The online world could also aid positive experiences, such as connecting with queer Filipinos.

‘‘I was in a country where being gay is not legalised or having gay rights isn’t legalised.

‘‘So I was desperately searching for a place where I can feel welcome and I can relate to other people and I found that through TikTok.

‘‘I would see queer Filipinos making content about their life and what it is like to be queer and that comforted me, basically.’’

Taieri College student Shiva Kasibhatla, 15, said he had been online since he was a baby.

‘‘I remember when I was little, I would watch a lot of like learning videos on YouTube, which was good,’’ Shiva said.

Then at about 10 to 12 years old he started using social media apps such as Instagram.

‘‘Ever since I have been on social media, it has been part of my daily life.’’

Benefits included connecting with family overseas and using it as an advocacy tool for local events and gatherings.

But there were bad aspects as well.

‘‘The main thing is like the widespread hate, like such as racism, sexism, homophobia.

‘‘It is just like widespread on the internet because it is so easy to hide behind a screen.

‘‘I love the internet. But then when I see those, it makes me feel sad, because it is just this breeding ground for this hatred.’’

The three-year project is supported by a $350,000 grant from the Otago Community Trust’s Tamariki & Rangatahi Impact Fund.

Netsafe chief executive Brent Carey said the online safety organisation was investing in this initiative as part of its ongoing commitment to serving all regions and communities throughout New Zealand.

The programme will launch four youth rōpū (groups) in Otago, enabling rangatahi to work with their peers on tailored solutions to local digital wellbeing issues.

The pilot came at a critical time, as youth navigated an increasingly complex digital environment, Mr Carey said.

‘‘The digital world is evolving rapidly and with major policy changes ahead, it is more important than ever that the voices of young people are heard and reflected in the solutions we co-create.’’