Creatures of the night to be highlighted

Flying creatures of all kinds were on display during last year’s Dunedin Midwinter Carnival — the event returns to First Church this year, with the theme ‘‘A Rustle in the Night’’ on June 12-13. PHOTO: SAM HENDERSON

Dunedin’s First Church will glow with lantern light, playful shadows and friendly night-time creatures as the Dunedin Midwinter Carnival returns in June.

Carnival event manager Xanthe Naylor was thrilled to see this year’s theme ‘‘A Rustle in the Night’’ come to life, with preparations in full swing for the popular carnival, to be held on June 12 and 13.

‘‘We hope to bring you into a wonderful world of creatures that live in the night and the undergrowth,’’ Ms Naylor said, in a statement.

From above, Brophy Aerials performers will glide and twirl through the trees, while below, local dance, live music, and food trucks will bring energy and flavour. Lantern processions will weave through the grounds.

Dunedin Midwinter Celebrations Trust chairman Paul Smith said the carnival was ‘‘constantly evolving and it’s such a pleasure to see the story coming together with lanterns, costumes and delightful characters’’.

‘‘Our team is also working with Kai Tahu artist Doug Ditford to shape stories in a way that responds to cultural narratives from this area,’’ Mr Smith said.

New format

Following community feedback, the Dunedin Midwinter Carnival will introduce timed sessions to help ease crowds and create a more enjoyable experience for all attendees. This means there will be two sessions of 1 1/2 hours each night.

Ms Naylor said audience feedback had been invaluable in shaping this year’s carnival, which would feature a bigger procession, more roving acts, immersive indoor installations, and a new two-session format.

Outdoor performances will be complemented by immersive indoor installations and ambient musical accompaniment, with the same programme offered in both sessions — which will run from 5.30pm-7pm, and 7.30pm-9pm.

On Saturday, June 13, the carnival will also offer a low sensory session from 4pm-5pm.

Pay-it-forward

The Pay-It-Forward programme will have a simplified approach this year — when buying a ticket for the carnival, people can add a donation that goes directly towards Pay-It-Forward tickets.

All Pay-It-Forward tickets are distributed through trusted partner agencies to the families they support.

Workshops

The Dunedin Midwinter Carnival will partner once again with the Meridian Mall, which will host lantern-making workshops, which this year will feature cocoons, snails and kiwi. Workshops will take place across three weekends in the leadup to the carnival — starting on May 23-24 with the cocoon.

The carnival will also again partner with Tūhura — Otago Museum for an adult workshop as part of their Wine and Design series. At the workshops on May 27-28, attendees will make a hedgehog lantern.

All lanterns made in the 2026 workshops gain free entry to the carnival and are invited to join the lantern processions.

Tickets

Dunedin Midwinter Carnival — ‘‘A Rustle In The Night’’ will be held on June 12-13 (postponement dates June 19-20), First Church grounds, Moray Pl.

Event tickets are priced at $5 for children (under 3s free), $10 for adults, and $25 for a family pass (2 adults and 2 children), plus a booking fee. Pre-bookings are recommended.

Tickets for the carnival and workshops will be available from Monday, April 13, at 9am, via dunedinmidwintercarnival.co.nz