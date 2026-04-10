Sustainability-in-action focus of show

Dunedin storyteller Kaitrin McMullan will present her Old Curtains, New Stories show as part of the Wild Dunedin NZ Festival of Nature. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

What do sea lions, old curtains, puppets and banking have in common?

They are all part of a show being presented by Dunedin storyteller Kaitrin McMullan for this year’s Wild Dunedin — NZ Festival of Nature.

Following the theme of sustainability, McMullan built the show, titled Old Curtains, New Stories around sustainability-in-action, highlighting the work of the Dunedin Curtain Bank.

The charity takes donated curtains, refurbishes them and gives them to families in cold homes. They also use donated fabric to make upcycled bags, aprons and more.

In a statement, McMullan said textiles made up a major part of landfill waste, so the actions of the Dunedin Curtain Bank created sustainability as well as helping to keep children warm and healthy in winter.

‘‘And who knows more about keeping warm than sea lions, with a thick blubber layer between them and the sea,’’ McMullan said.

‘‘As a taonga species who have chosen to return to the mainland, and O ¯ tepoti in particular, they obviously deserve a place in the show.

‘‘And puppets are my friends, so they’ll be there too as well as lots of stories to delight, entertain and share.’’

The Old Curtains, New Stories show will be staged on April 14 and 16, from 11am at Dunedin Public Library. All ages welcome.

Dunedin Curtain Bank can be found at 174 Princes St, phone 021 224-0922, or online at dunedincurtainbank.org.nz