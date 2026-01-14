Stricken trio spend six hours in water clinging to lifejacket and bucket

Photo: Supplied / NZDF

Three men who spent six hours in the water after their boat overturned did not have time to grab hold of anything, the Coastguard says.

They were found clinging to a single life jacket, a bucket and a petrol can off Tolaga Bay, near Gisborne, on Wednesday.

A major search and rescue effort was launched before midday after the commercial crayfishing vessel flipped.

Police, the Coastguard, the Rescue Coordination Centre, Defence Force, Surf Lifesaving and local rescue helicopter were all involved.

Other nearby commercial operators also helped.

Coastguard Gisborne skipper Aaron Boyle said the 7-metre boat capsized suddenly when it got tangled in a craypot line.

The men were near hypothermic and fatigued when eventually found - with one in a moderate condition and taken to hospital by ambulance.

Boyle said the men were extremely fortunate.

"Their boat overturned quite suddenly. They didn't have time to grab anything," he said.

"They are so lucky. Six hours in the water is a long time - especially with all three people holding onto one life jacket."

Rescue Coordination Centre watch leader Alex Taylor said: "This was a fantastic example of agencies and local operators working together to achieve the best possible outcome. Everyone responded quickly and professionally, and that teamwork made all the difference."