Former rally winner returning for 2026

WRC rally star Mads Ostberg won the 2019 Classic Rally in a Ford Escort RS1800. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

This year’s Central Machine Hire Otago Rally will be a thrilling occasion for spectators as a popular World Rally Car event-winning driver takes part.

Two-time Otago Rally competitor and 2019 Classic Rally winner Mads Ostberg will return for his third attempt at the event.

The Norwegian will go head-to-head against Northern Ireland's Kris Meeke in the 50th anniversary Otago Rally, to be held April 10-12.

While Meeke will be at the wheel of a Ford Escort RS1800, Ostberg will line up in a top-spec Mazda RX3 owned by Southland businessman and motorsport supporter and competitor Scott O’Donnell.

The deal has been made possible by the support of Paddon Racing Group and O’Donnell, with Ostberg to enlist experienced local co-driver Jared Hudson to read pace notes for the event.

In a statement, Ostberg said he could not wait to come back.

"I enjoyed myself so much when I was there in 2018 and 2019.

"2026 is going to be a real challenge against Kris Meeke in the Rossendale Escort and Pasi Hagstrom in the Central Machine Hire Porsche 911.

"New Zealand is a special place in the world to go rallying, and I'm excited to make some more memories there."

Mazda RX3 owner O'Donnell said it was great to be able to support Ostberg returning to the Otago Rally and helping make the 50th anniversary something really special.

Mads Ostberg. PHOTO: GEOFF RIDDER

"The RX3 is a fast car and I think we’re about to find out just how fast it really is."

While a Mazda RX7 has won the Otago Classic Rally before, an RX3 has never tasted success, although that Mazda model has won the overall rally on four occasions.

Event spokesman Roger Oakley said it is "so good" to have Ostberg back at the Otago Rally.

"He’s such a great guy, the fans really enjoyed meeting him.

"It’s hard to believe it will be seven years since he was here last.

"The spectators are in for a treat, Mads is a spectacular driver and the Mazda RX3 is a very fast car."

While his World Rally Championship commitments with Hyundai may prevent him from entering this year's Otago Rally, Hayden Paddon has been influential in getting Ostberg back to New Zealand.

"I’ve had a long and mutually beneficial relationship with the Otago Rally for a long time now.

"I’m delighted to be able to help bring my good friend Mads back to compete," Paddon said.

"The Classic Rally really is a special event, and seeing Mads competing against Kris and Pasi will be great viewing."

The Otago Rally thanked the New Zealand government for support from its Event Boost Fund, and the Dunedin City Council for premier event support. — Allied Media