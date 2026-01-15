Detours around Octagon

Upper Stuart St will experience closures from next week as lines company Aurora Energy conducts electricity upgrades in the Octagon area of Dunedin’s central business district.

A project to work on underground infrastructure to improve network reliability will mean temporary road closures and traffic management for about a month starting next Monday.

On Tuesday, January 27, and Friday, February 13, traffic lights near the Methodist Mission Southern building on the corner of Upper Stuart and Smith Sts may be affected while crews work on nearby infrastructure.

Remedial work is planned with Downer to minimise potential disruption.

The left lane of Upper Stuart St when heading up the hill between the Octagon and Moray Pl will be closed from 7am on Thursday, January 29, till 7pm on Sunday, February 1.

The company said there would be an increase in the number of vehicles in the area during this time as the work was completed and traffic management would be in place.

It asked that people factor in additional travel time and to obey all traffic management signs and instructions.

A single power outage will be required for this project on Monday, January 26.

Affected customers have been spoken with directly and will also receive formal outage notifications from their electricity retailer.