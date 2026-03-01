Club seeks more players, coaches

Grants Braes AFC goal keeper Rupert Ludlow-Catty, 16, clears the ball as Hunter McLean, 10, attempts to disrupt his plans. Watching on are team-mates Jonathan Roy, 17 (left), and Chris Jenks, 14. Photo: Sam Henderson

A Dunedin football club is appealing for fresh talent on and off the field.

Grants Braes AFC is looking to boost its playing and coaching ranks before the new season begins in April.

As it celebrates turning 65 this year, the amateur organisation prides itself on being a friendly and accessible environment for families.

Colin Nicholson coaches the youth grade for 16- to 18-year-old boys.

"All good lads, actually. Really committed young men and keen as mustard," he said.

Many had started at the group when they were just 5 years old.

"Some of them obviously, they come and go a little bit, but most of them would have started when they were just wee fellas."

The boys train on a Tuesday evening at the club’s premises at the Ocean Grove Sportsground.

On Saturdays they pit themselves against other local teams such as Mosgiel and Roslyn.

"Generally everybody will have a team in there, if not two, so it is reasonably competitive.

"If they can perform, the next step will be Fletcher Cup for some of them, so we are just trying to get them there."

The club tries to make the sport affordable for everyone by keeping registration costs low and ensuring everyone

gets time on the pitch.

"We are very inclusive ... we will find a spot for you somewhere.

"Some of these bigger clubs put too much pressure on them, but we are all about enjoyment," Nicholson said.

Youth to senior co-ordinator Lloyd McGinty said the club had opened player registrations and was keen to fill specific roster gaps.

"One of the gaps we have got right now is in our girls' squad ... the 14- to 15-year-old girls.

"We have got an all-girls team that we are really trying to get into a league this year, we are short about five players, four or five players for that grade."

Another gap was in the senior men’s division two 18+ side, McGinty said.

The club catered to a wide range, from 4- to 5-year-olds to its 35+ and 45+ squads.

As well as players, the society was hoping to attract coaches to help guide them.

"We are looking for coaches in our division 2.

"We are looking for potentially a second youth grade coach as well."

Nicholson said even if people had limited football knowledge, there were opportunities to be on the sidelines helping organise matches.

"Anybody is better than nobody."

There would be help and guidance for coaches and there were also social activities that took place at the clubrooms.

"It is a very small club.

"Everybody knows everybody," Nicholson said.

— Email youth2senior.gbafc@gmail.com for details.

sam.henderson@thestar.co.nz