One dead in Southland crash

The fatal crash State Highway 6/Great North Road. Photo: Google Maps

A person has died in a two-vehicle crash which closed the main road through Winton yesterday.

The crash was reported just after 3pm and State Highway 6/Great North Road was closed near Eglinton Street.

One person died at the scene and three other people were injured in the crash, police said this morning.

One person sustained moderate injuries while two people were treated for minor injuries.

Enquiries into crash were under way.

Following the work of emergency services at the scene, the road was reopened at 8.15pm last night.

- Allied Media