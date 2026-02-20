New turf on way for playing field

TigerTurf worker Akira Mitsugi operates a machine lifting the rubber crumb fill out of the old turf at Turnbull Thomson Park. After the fill was removed the turf was cut into strips and lifted off the surface. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The old is out and the new is on its way as Southland Football replaces the artificial surface playing field at Turnbull Thomson Park.

The new turf will be faster, softer and more environmentally friendly, with no rubber infill.

It will be capable of hosting multiple games a day and, with advances in technology, will reduce the risk of injury.

In October, Southland Football asked the community for help to find the remaining $60,000 as it sought to develop the new state-of-the-art turf.

The group had received grants from the Lottery Grants Board, Invercargill Licensing Trust Foundation, the ILT, Community Trust Southland and the Rio Tinto NZAS and Murihiku Ru ¯naka Community Development Fund, along with its own funds, Southland Football to raise $910,000, towards the $$1.08 million estimated cost of the project.

It was hoped the process which comprised removing the rubber fill from the turf, lifting it up, preparing the surface and laying the new turf would be finished by Waitangi Day but work started about a month later than expected.

Southland Football development and operations manager Iain Walker said the project had been delayed because of a machinery breakdown. However, now the old turf was removed the gravel surface underneath it would be prepared.

Both the crumb and lengths of the turf had been repurposed by groups who had a use for them, Mr Walker said.

He expected the new turf would arrive by the end of the month and then laid.

‘‘I don’t think it’s a terribly long process to put new turf down.’’

Weather permitting, the turf would be ready for the new season which starts after Easter.

‘‘We can’t wait to get players out there to experience the new space; it’s going to be fantastic.’’

New goalposts would also be installed and the fence needed fixing after October’s storm.

‘‘We can get that mended, and everything should be looking spic and span by the time the season gets under way.’’

Football was in a ‘‘great place’’ in the South, Mr Walker said.

‘‘The new turf will make a significant difference for our local players from those in our first kicks programme to our high performance academy players. Other organisations were welcome to approach Southland Football about using the new turf, he said.

‘‘We see it as a real community asset.’’